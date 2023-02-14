Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the past 12 years, Amy Helmick has built Emmett Floral into a primary retailer of floral arrangements and antiques in the Treasure Valley. The growth that Helmick had experienced in both facets of her business brought her to the point several months ago that she felt she couldn’t maintain both at the level she desired.

“There didn’t seem to be any break at all,” Helmick said. “The demand for floral arrangements was constant and consistent but getting new help was always a challenge. As the antiques began drawing more attention and demand, keeping enough hours and still making floral deliveries became more than a challenge.”

Recommended for you

Load comments