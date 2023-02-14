For the past 12 years, Amy Helmick has built Emmett Floral into a primary retailer of floral arrangements and antiques in the Treasure Valley. The growth that Helmick had experienced in both facets of her business brought her to the point several months ago that she felt she couldn’t maintain both at the level she desired.
“There didn’t seem to be any break at all,” Helmick said. “The demand for floral arrangements was constant and consistent but getting new help was always a challenge. As the antiques began drawing more attention and demand, keeping enough hours and still making floral deliveries became more than a challenge.”
So Helmick reached out to a local couple that had been frequent floral customers to see if they might be interested in taking over that aspect of the business.
After several months of discussions, Helmick made the decision to split her floral and antique businesses. She’s keeping the antiques, many of them from her personal life-long collection. She has sold the floral business to Kip and Mekayla Buck.
“When we got wind that Amy was wanting to step back a bit, we couldn’t help but think that this was one firm we needed to make sure continued,” Kip Buck said. “She has built such a loyal clientele locally and we wanted to assure the community that such a resource would remain here. We are really excited to launch a new adventure built on such a solid foundation.”
The split of the business will also eventually mean new locations for each of the operations. Helmick is taking her antiques home where she can display, stage, store and restore them as time allows. She will continue to organize estate sales as demand requires.
The Buck’s will be moving Emmett Floral from the current address at 124 W. Main to a new storefront they are remodeling two blocks west in the 200 block of East Main.
The current location was too large for the needs of a stand-alone flower shop so the new location will be more intimate and efficient according to the Bucks. The move to the new location is expected sometime late spring depending on the availability of supplies and workers for the rebuild. The new location will open an entirely new store front onto Main adjacent to the Century Link phone company location.
While the Buck’s are new to owning a floral shop, they aren’t going blindly into the venture. They have obtained the talents of a former floral shop operator and long-time landscape designer and builder Angie Bork.
Bork said “the opportunity to return indoors was an answer to prayer after a lot of years working with flowers and landscaping outdoors.” She expects to bring some of that outdoor design expertise into her menu of floral creations now at Emmett Floral.