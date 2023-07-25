With temperatures on the high side of 100 degrees last week, the Emmett Fire Department made a splash with local kids, cranking up a stream of cool water over portions of Emmett City Park. The “playing in the water” break for firefighters and kids alike has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years. The area where the cool down was staged is just a hundred feet or so from the area that is currently under construction for Emmett’s first Splash Pad. Emmett Public Works is hopeful to have the new water feature in the park ready for testing and trial in late August or early September and definitely ready for a full summer of fun in 2024.
With temperatures on the high side of 100 degrees last week, the Emmett Fire Department made a splash with local kids, cranking up a stream of cool water over portions of Emmett City Park. The “playing in the water” break for firefighters and kids alike has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years. The area where the cool down was staged is just a hundred feet or so from the area that is currently under construction for Emmett’s first Splash Pad. Emmett Public Works is hopeful to have the new water feature in the park ready for testing and trial in late August or early September and definitely ready for a full summer of fun in 2024.
With temperatures on the high side of 100 degrees last week, the Emmett Fire Department made a splash with local kids, cranking up a stream of cool water over portions of Emmett City Park.
The "playing in the water" break for firefighters and kids alike has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years.
The area where the cool down was staged is just a hundred feet or so from the area that is currently under construction for Emmett's first Splash Pad. Emmett Public Works is hopeful to have the new water feature in the park ready for testing and trial in late August or early September and definitely ready for a full summer of fun in 2024.