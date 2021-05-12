The wait is almost over! The Emmett Farmers Market will be opening just three weeks from today on Wednesday, June 2 at 3 pm with Josephine Spicer as our opening day entertainer!
You must come to see what is new at the market this summer, check out the new vendors and see what fun and creative things the returning vendors have in store for you. We are all excited to get started again and see our wonderful customers, friends, and neighbors.
Of course, we will still be adhering to the safety guidelines by allowing spaces between the vendors, having hand-washing stations available for all, wearing gloves when needed, and hand sanitizer available for use as well.
We had our first vendor meeting in April and voted in a new board, so welcome to our new board members: Glenn Schiller, Amy Chevalier, John Hill, Jackie McGovern, and Ted Kovarik.
If you missed the first meeting it is okay as we will be having another vendor meeting on Saturday, May 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Blaser Park. It is the park next to the railroad on Washington Ave., on W. Park, and N. Washington Ave. Be sure to bring a chair and an umbrella if it rains! We will be having a guest speaker coming from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to speak about the Produce Safety Rule. The Produce Safety Rule is a federally mandated rule that establishes science-based minimum standards for the safe growing, harvesting, packing, and holding of fruits and vegetables grown for human consumption.
Also, we will review the Cottage Rules for those who wish to sell jams, jellies, baked goods, and other foods. This will be the last meeting we will have before the Market opens so be sure to come and get signed up so we can save a space for you. In addition, you will be eligible for the Early Bird sign-up special to save $10.00 by paying before June 1. Just complete your membership form and the cost for one 10x10 space will be $50.00 and after June 1 it will be $60.00 for the season of June through October.
If you choose to set up for one day only, the daily fee will be $15.00. The rule is that 90% of your saleable items must be home-made or home-grown, then you may sell at the Market. Do think about being a vendor at the market, but to make the best of it requires a commitment, just ask any of the vendors who have been coming year after year.
The Emmett Farmers Market is open two days a week (Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and it is to your advantage to set up both days consistently, but not required. For more information, you can find us on Facebook and online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com or call Mary at (208) 550-4459.
See you at the Vendor Meeting!