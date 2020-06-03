Amazing the number of potential vendors who came to our meeting last week! It was awesome! I hope you are ready for a real treat after being at home for the past few months and head to the Emmett Farmers Market to get some tasty, freshly picked produce, salsa, breads, cookies, and pies.
Our opening day is Wednesday, June 3, at 3 p.m. We will then be open on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer thereafter until October 31.
Just to mention some of the fresh picks of the season that will be ready are radishes, strawberries, green onions, potatoes, rhubarb, lettuce, swiss chard, kale, bok choy, spinach, snap peas, herbs, and more. You may also find plant starts, seeds, trees, flowers, and other types of greenery to create beautiful landscapes.
For the first time ever, we do have a vendor with a limited supply of USDA graded lamb meat from lambs that he raised. And we will have local crafters with jewelry, blankets, crocheted items, neck coolers, kitchen towel sets, baby items, and much more. You can also buy smoked pork ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and more for a quick lunch or dinner.
For the first month or so the vendors will be spread from one end of Blaser Park to the other so that we are following the guidelines for social distancing and encouraging our customers to do the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please read the posted signage and lets all do our part in keeping everyone safe. We will be asking customers to please not touch or handle items for sale and point at what you would like instead. No samples will be available. If you are feeling sick, please do not come to the Market, stay home, and get well.
This year no dogs will be allowed in the Market, except service animals. Also, be sure to wash your produce before consuming it.
Please come and support your local farmers and crafters from your community. Some of the vendors will do preorders, so chat with them and place a preorder to make your next shopping trip quick or ask if they will deliver.
This is the first season that customers will be able to buy food with their EBT/SNAP card (food stamps) and we are participating in the double-up program where you will receive an equal amount of Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) to use to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. Go to the market manager’s booth first to get tokens to use at a vendor’s booth.
When preparing to buy produce or other foods, be sure to ask the vendor first if they will accept the tokens as some may not take them. For more information, you can find us on Facebook and online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, text, or call Mary at (208) 550-4459.
Looking forward to seeing everyone on our Opening Day.