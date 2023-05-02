New Emmett Farmers Market logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hey vendors! Yes, you! We still have plenty of room for vendors, especially if you will be selling fruits and vegetables!

You have until May 15 to apply and qualify for the Early Bird rate of $60 for the season, after that, it goes up to $75 for the season. Don’t procrastinate, get your application in the mail today, you can download it from the website or pick one up at the Gem County Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you

Load comments