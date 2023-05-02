Hey vendors! Yes, you! We still have plenty of room for vendors, especially if you will be selling fruits and vegetables!
You have until May 15 to apply and qualify for the Early Bird rate of $60 for the season, after that, it goes up to $75 for the season. Don’t procrastinate, get your application in the mail today, you can download it from the website or pick one up at the Gem County Chamber of Commerce.
Also, did you know that if your child (age 16 and under) is interested in selling their handmade or homegrown items at the market, they can, at zero cost? However, they must have an adult, preferably their parents assisting them. This is a wonderful learning experience for them! They can plan a garden, learn how to grow things, and get their product prepped to sell, including pricing. Then they can develop customer service skills, money handling, and so much more at the market. It is a fantastic way for them to gain real-life experiences in a low-key environment.
Registering for the event is still required to obtain a temporary sales tax number, they also must read the Rules & Regulations, and submit a completed application. As noted in the Rules, a vendor can only sell approved items, which may consist of 90% locally grown, produced, or hand-crafted and 10% not. Do think about selling at the EFM, and discuss it with your family, as it is a commitment. Be assured that you will not get rich, but you will meet new people, see old friends, have a lot of fun, and add a little jingle to your pocket!
We will be open two days a week beginning June 3. (Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and it is advantageous to set up both days consistently, but not required. Find us on Facebook, at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call Mary (208) 506-8430. See you at the Emmett Farmers Market Opening Day, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 9 a.m., in Blaser Park, on the south side of the railroad and N. Washington Ave.