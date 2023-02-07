On February 11, the former First Presbyterian Church of Emmett is inviting the community to an “everything is free” event, to benefit the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., all furnishings of the church will be given away.
The Presbyterian Church closed last summer and is in the process of selling the building. “Before that can happen, we need to find homes for more than 100 years of treasures,” says Rachel Yates, the regional presbytery executive. “All the items are usable. We would much rather they go to help people in the community, than into a dumpster.”
The Presbyterian church had a long relationship with EVFC, so it was a natural fit to use this giveaway to also support EVFC’s fundraiser for a new refrigerated truck. As people find items they would like to take home, they will be invited to make a monetary donation for the Friendship Coalition’s truck challenge.
“We are about three-quarters of the way toward our goal,” reports Daniel Brice, EVFC board president. “This can help push us over the top. The refrigerated truck will allow us to continue our mission to feed people in our community.”
In addition to donations from shoppers, the presbytery intends to make a matching gift of what is received. Items at the church include office furniture, kitchenware, books, pictures, and more.
“We want to continue giving back to the community, and this event is part of our legacy of ministry,” explained Yates. “More important, we can have a lasting impact by helping the Friendship Coalition strengthen its outreach to Emmett residents.”
The church building is located at 212 E 3rd St., Emmett