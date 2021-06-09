Members of the Emmett VFW Post and the American Legion Post led an honor ceremony Memorial Day morning at the Emmett Cemetary. Full military rites including playing of Taps was presented. VFW Post Commander Muggy Hafen spoke to those assembled about the sacrifice and committed service provided to our country through generations of military service.
