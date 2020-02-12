EHS theater recreates Sherwood Forest tale

There is a whole lot more to the tale of Robin Hood than “robbing from the rich and giving to the poor.” The timeless presentation of clashes of cultures, political misbehavior, jocular hijinks, and even a little “ranch style” romance will appear on the Emmett Middle School auditorium stage three times this week.
The EHS theater arts class spent last week putting the finishing touches on their version of “Robin Hood” during set building, pre-dress rehearsals and sound checks on the EMS stage.
The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evenings this week. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any EHS drama student, at the Emmett High office or at the door prior to showtime. Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children under age 12.