Emmett High senior Rachel Stelling has been named one of 93 National Merit Semi-Finalists in Idaho. Less than one percent of high school seniors nationwide qualify as semi-finalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Program will select finalists in February from among its 16,000 Semi-Finalists. Honors are based in part on Stelling’s academic performance and high scores on both the ACT and SAT tests.

