Emmett High senior Rachel Stelling has been named one of 93 National Merit Semi-Finalists in Idaho. Less than one percent of high school seniors nationwide qualify as semi-finalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Program will select finalists in February from among its 16,000 Semi-Finalists. Honors are based in part on Stelling’s academic performance and high scores on both the ACT and SAT tests.
As previously reported in the Messenger Index, Stelling recorded a perfect score on her ACT exams earlier this year.
While the National Merit Scholarship Program provides substantial financial awards for finalists, most major colleges recognize semi-finalist as an indicator of prime candidates for additional institutional awards.
Stelling has applied to seven universities that participate in the National Merit Scholarship Program and has already been accept to four of them. The other three do not release their acceptance letters until either late October or in some cases as late as March, awaiting the Merit Finalist announcements.
If selected as a Finalist, Stelling will be eligible for scholarships ranging from full out of state tuition to potentially a full ride for eight to ten semesters depending upon the institution she chooses to attend.
Rachel is the daughter of Craig and Lyndee Stelling of Emmett.