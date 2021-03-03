Students at Emmett High have been working on science projects since September and last week their efforts were rewarded with the announcements of the winners of the 2021 EHS Science Fair Competition. Winners advance toward the Idaho State competition.
Projects were classified into four areas of scientific discovery with honors being awarded with the Olympic gold-silver-bronze ranking. After a 3-day virtual judging conducted by local scientists who were experts in their respective categories the results were announced Feb. 22.
Animal, Biomedical, Microbiology
Gold — Tatum Richards
Silver — Autumn Madsen
Bronze 1 — Jessica Douglass
Bronze 2 — Lacy Yates
Honorable Mention — Yury Cardosa
Behavioral & Social Sciences
Gold — Talen Thomas
Silver — Noe Anderson
Bronze 1 Andrew Brown
Bronze 2 Makaylee Anderson
Honorable Mention — Noah Shiflett
Honorable Mention — Chloe Thayn
Physical Sciences
Gold — Amelia Thayn
Silver — Kyle Flowers
Bronze 1 — Jeff Lockett
Bronze 2 — Haylee Jewkes
Honorable Mention 1 — Kate Rooks
Honorable Mention 2 — Frank Hahn
Plants, Environmental, & Earth Sciences
Gold #1 Hannah Hart
Gold #2 Brooklyn Willis
Silver — Megan Church
Bronze 1- Gabe Mattingly
Bronze 2 — Brighton Griffin
Honorable Mention — Cecilia Barr
Honorable Mention — Logan Solterbeck
All of those receiving honorable mention and above now advance to the Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. This event will also be conducted virtually with final results to be announced via an awards ceremony on March 25. State winners will have the opportunity to advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair.