2021 EHS Science Fair winners

Students at Emmett High have been working on science projects since September and last week their efforts were rewarded with the announcements of the winners of the 2021 EHS Science Fair Competition. Winners advance toward the Idaho State competition.

Projects were classified into four areas of scientific discovery with honors being awarded with the Olympic gold-silver-bronze ranking. After a 3-day virtual judging conducted by local scientists who were experts in their respective categories the results were announced Feb. 22.

Animal, Biomedical, Microbiology

Gold — Tatum Richards

Silver — Autumn Madsen

Bronze 1 — Jessica Douglass

Bronze 2 — Lacy Yates

Honorable Mention — Yury Cardosa

Behavioral & Social Sciences

Gold — Talen Thomas

Silver — Noe Anderson

Bronze 1 Andrew Brown

Bronze 2 Makaylee Anderson

Honorable Mention — Noah Shiflett

Honorable Mention — Chloe Thayn

Physical Sciences

Gold — Amelia Thayn

Silver — Kyle Flowers

Bronze 1 — Jeff Lockett

Bronze 2 — Haylee Jewkes

Honorable Mention 1 — Kate Rooks

Honorable Mention 2 — Frank Hahn

Plants, Environmental, & Earth Sciences

Gold #1 Hannah Hart

Gold #2 Brooklyn Willis

Silver — Megan Church

Bronze 1- Gabe Mattingly

Bronze 2 — Brighton Griffin

Honorable Mention — Cecilia Barr

Honorable Mention — Logan Solterbeck

All of those receiving honorable mention and above now advance to the Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. This event will also be conducted virtually with final results to be announced via an awards ceremony on March 25. State winners will have the opportunity to advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair.

