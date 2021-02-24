The Emmett High Drama department presented the stage version of the animated hit “Frozen” last week. Three live performances to restricted “sellout” capacity and one streaming version brought to life the classic tale of two sisters finding love and letting go of the past. The large ensemble entertained with raucous laughter and poignant drama all staged with simple but exquisite staging and costumes, frolicking choreography and stunning vocal performances.
