New inductee signs pledge

Emmett freshman Sage Meyers signs the pledge of service that all new inductees to the National Honor Society commit to. Emmett High NHS President Hailey Blake prepares to present Meyers with his certificate of induction.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The scroll of members who have been inducted into the National Honor Society at Emmett High School grew 22 names longer during a dinner ceremony in the EHS gymnasium on Friday, April 21.

The organization is dedicated to recognizing and inspiring students to not only maintain high academic scholarship, but also high standards of service, leadership and character.

