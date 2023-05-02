Emmett freshman Sage Meyers signs the pledge of service that all new inductees to the National Honor Society commit to. Emmett High NHS President Hailey Blake prepares to present Meyers with his certificate of induction.
The scroll of members who have been inducted into the National Honor Society at Emmett High School grew 22 names longer during a dinner ceremony in the EHS gymnasium on Friday, April 21.
The organization is dedicated to recognizing and inspiring students to not only maintain high academic scholarship, but also high standards of service, leadership and character.
Students can be selected for membership into the local chapter of the national organization at the completion of their freshman year or any other year including their senior year.
The new inductees were led in reciting the National Honor Society Pledge and the lighting of unity candles depicting the four pillars of NHS standards. Each new inductee was then presented with a certificate of membership and asked to sign into the chapter’s official membership book. The same book has been used for this ceremony since 1972.
Students inducted on April 21 were: Krysta Alder, Camila Alvizo, Isaac Brennan, Danila Castillo, Yulisa Dominguez, Taylor Eubanks. Aspen Greenman, Leah Gregory, Malakai Harriet, Serena Hawkins, Abbie Izatt, Layla Jessee, Sage Meyers, Tatem Mogus, Cy Padgett, London Palmer, Abigail Parks, Wyatt Parks, Marlee Rae, Dylan Randall, Sarah Vance and Daxtyn Williams.
This latest group of inductees brings the total current on-campus membership to 91.