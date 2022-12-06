Support Local Journalism


The Emmett High competitive Drama team brought home an individual State Champion and placed five State finalists in the Idaho High School Activities Association State Drama Championships in Coeur d’Alene Friday and Saturday.

The District III Champions took fifteen acts to State — both performing and technical — and saw five of them make finals and six more reaching the semi-finals. The Huskies placed fourth in the team standings. 

