...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, except up to 3 inches
along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. More snow is expected this weekend, which could mix
with snow in the lower valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Participants in the State Drama Championships pose at Coeur d’Alene High School Saturday after completing a strong series of performances.
ABOVE: Senior Larissah Curtis with asst. coach Ayla Bevan (left) and coach Alex Barrett (right). Curtis won top honors in the Serious Solo performance category. RIGHT: Participants in the State Drama Championships pose at Coeur d’Alene High School Saturday after completing a strong series of performances.
Participants in the State Drama Championships pose at Coeur d’Alene High School Saturday after completing a strong series of performances.
submitted photo
ABOVE: Senior Larissah Curtis with asst. coach Ayla Bevan (left) and coach Alex Barrett (right). Curtis won top honors in the Serious Solo performance category. RIGHT: Participants in the State Drama Championships pose at Coeur d’Alene High School Saturday after completing a strong series of performances.
The Emmett High competitive Drama team brought home an individual State Champion and placed five State finalists in the Idaho High School Activities Association State Drama Championships in Coeur d’Alene Friday and Saturday.
The District III Champions took fifteen acts to State — both performing and technical — and saw five of them make finals and six more reaching the semi-finals. The Huskies placed fourth in the team standings.
Larissah Curtis, a senior, brought home the gold medal as State champion in the serious solo performance competition.
According to Drama team coach Alex Barrett there was “a tough competition in so many great events. It was a great experience for all of us and I am so proud of the performances of our 22 kids involved in the State event.”