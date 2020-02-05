EHS brings Robin Hood to Emmett

It’s a story known to many, but maybe not quite like this version. The Emmett High School theater department is presenting its take on Robin Hood on the stage at the Emmett Middle School auditorium, February 12-14.
This two-act play written by Larry Blamire and produced with special permission through Samuel French, is action packed with all the familiar characters – Friar Tuck, Little John, Maid Marion and of course the hooded Robin of Locksley. Adults and children alike should enjoy this timeless tale.
The curtain will raise at 7 p.m. all three evenings. Tickets may be purchased in advance from all EHS drama students or at the front office of Emmett High. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children under four.
What better Valentines treat then to share in the action-packed romance of Robin Hood?