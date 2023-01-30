...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Cast members of the Emmett Community Playhouse production of “Atypical Boy” are heading to a local competition in Boise this weekend.
The Emmett Community Playhouse is excited to announce that we will be competing in the Idaho Association of Community Theatre (I-ACT) Festival on Saturday, February 4th at 2 p.m. at the Boise Little Theater, 100 E Fort Street in Boise. The festival will consist of five teams from the Treasure Valley competing for a spot at the regional competition, which will take place in March in McMinnville, Oregon. Then, the teams that advance from Regionals will participate in the National Competition in June in Louisville, Kentucky! This is the Playhouse’s first competition, which occurs every odd year (with the next one taking place in 2025).
For the competition, ECP will be performing Laurie Brooks’s avant-garde comedy-drama Atypical Boy. The basic plot of the play, according to Dramatic Publishing, reads, “In a fantastical world (not entirely unlike our own) where “conformity is compulsory,” Boy cannot conform. Others make a desperate attempt to fix him, but neither they nor he can change his nature. Labeled a monster by the experts, Boy is shunned until, heartbroken and alone, he disappears into a world of monsters. There, Boy struggles with Hugo, ruled by his monster side, and is drawn to Girl, who is still in touch with her true feelings…A cautionary tale that presents a comic anti-model of behavior, this entertaining fable for all times and all ages tells about the beauty and danger of being different in a world where conformity is valued and individuality is feared.” Given the nature of the world today, I as the director, felt that the story is all too relevant and needs to be seen.
Tickets will be sold at the door only. The festival starts at 12:30 pm on Saturday, February 4th at the Boise Little Theater (ECP will perform at 2 pm). They are $5 for the show of your choice, $20 for a day pass to all five performances, and $25 for a day pass and access to the Afterglow after party. The awards ceremony will take place at 8:30 pm, where it will be announced who will be moving on to the regional competition. Please come out and support the Emmett team in this brand new endeavor and see a show you will not want to miss.
At this time, I would also like to give thanks to those that made participation, rehearsals and Atypical Boy possible. I would like to thank Debbie Shaw — the president of the Eagle Theater Company — for introducing ECP to the I-ACT festival, the Playhouse Board of Directors, including Treasurer Pam Walker and President Debbie Lawrence (for the use of 4-H building as one of the rehearsal spaces). I would also like to thank James Dymoke and Emmett Nazarene Church for the generous allowance of the church as one of the rehearsal spaces for the show, as well as the donation of puppets to the production. A special thanks to Trevelyn Matthews for doing makeup for the show. Finally, I would like to thank Family Dollar in Emmett for donating a shopping cart for the production.
Please come out and cheer Emmett on! We hope to see you!