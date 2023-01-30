ECP cast members headed to competition

Cast members of the Emmett Community Playhouse production of “Atypical Boy” are heading to a local competition in Boise this weekend.

The Emmett Community Playhouse is excited to announce that we will be competing in the Idaho Association of Community Theatre (I-ACT) Festival on Saturday, February 4th at 2 p.m. at the Boise Little Theater, 100 E Fort Street in Boise. The festival will consist of five teams from the Treasure Valley competing for a spot at the regional competition, which will take place in March in McMinnville, Oregon. Then, the teams that advance from Regionals will participate in the National Competition in June in Louisville, Kentucky! This is the Playhouse’s first competition, which occurs every odd year (with the next one taking place in 2025).

For the competition, ECP will be performing Laurie Brooks’s avant-garde comedy-drama Atypical Boy. The basic plot of the play, according to Dramatic Publishing, reads, “In a fantastical world (not entirely unlike our own) where “conformity is compulsory,” Boy cannot conform. Others make a desperate attempt to fix him, but neither they nor he can change his nature. Labeled a monster by the experts, Boy is shunned until, heartbroken and alone, he disappears into a world of monsters. There, Boy struggles with Hugo, ruled by his monster side, and is drawn to Girl, who is still in touch with her true feelings…A cautionary tale that presents a comic anti-model of behavior, this entertaining fable for all times and all ages tells about the beauty and danger of being different in a world where conformity is valued and individuality is feared.” Given the nature of the world today, I as the director, felt that the story is all too relevant and needs to be seen.

