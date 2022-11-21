...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Fred and Elisha Taggart show off their remodeled dining room and eclectic kitchen features at Fourth Street Fusion.
When Fred and Elisha Taggert purchased the Backroads Bakery earlier this year, they had a vision of pushing beyond the stereotypical donut shop image.
The location at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington had built a deep following as the only local donut shop for over a decade under Tona Henderson. It was the early morning meeting stop for many. When Henderson sold in 2019 it was just prior to the COVID pandemic and those issues were a major blow to the new owners. It was just beginning to recover this spring when the Taggert’s assumed ownership.
Last week the Colorado natives held an official ribbon cutting and opening of their new Fourth Street Fusion establishment. Still prevalent is the early morning fresh baked donuts locals have grown to expect, but they have added a number of twists – thus the Fusion.
Traditional bear claws, buttermilk bars, raised and cake donuts, maple bars and an Idaho donut will greet you before sunrise.
But in addition to fresh-made daily donuts, the morning fare includes Kolaches. A traditional Czech pastry that is normally filled with fruit fillings, Fusion has taken a hearty and savory twist with a variety of Kolaches that are excellent for breakfast or lunch.
The Kolaches are presented with breakfast meat and eggs baked in for the early riser and add German sausage, pulled pork, bacon ranch chicken and other hearty fillings for lunch versions.
And if that isn’t enough Fusion of flavors, an evening dinner menu is also developing that has a distinctive Italian flair. On-tap beer and wine service is also a part of the offerings at the old, but new, Fusions.
While you will see the donut preparation folks in the restaurant from late evening, Fusion is currently open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. They are open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday with no dinner service on Wednesdays.
This is the first venture into food service for the Taggarts — each coming from a medical professional background — but they have lots of connections in the industry from whence their eclectic vision has been developing over the years. It’s now coming together in a menu with something for just about everyone at Fourth Street Fusions in Emmett.