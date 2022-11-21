Taggart's at Fourth Street Fusion

Fred and Elisha Taggart show off their remodeled dining room and eclectic kitchen features at Fourth Street Fusion.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When Fred and Elisha Taggert purchased the Backroads Bakery earlier this year, they had a vision of pushing beyond the stereotypical donut shop image.

The location at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington had built a deep following as the only local donut shop for over a decade under Tona Henderson. It was the early morning meeting stop for many. When Henderson sold in 2019 it was just prior to the COVID pandemic and those issues were a major blow to the new owners. It was just beginning to recover this spring when the Taggert’s assumed ownership.

Recommended for you

Load comments