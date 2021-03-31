This has been a non-traditional year so a non-traditional egg hunt is coming to the Emmett City Park this Saturday. Traditionally an egg hunt would mean scrambling through City Park to find what clumps of grass or twig branches in trees might be hiding a valuable treat. Treats are going to easier to find this year, but lots of fun is still planned by the Emmett Kiwanis Club.
Instead of sneaking into the park to hide Easter Eggs in the early morning hours, the Easter Bunny is going to be arriving on the back of a firetruck at 11 a.m. The Bunny will be hanging out for some photo ops with kids and will be assisting Kiwanis Club members in handing out bags of traditional Easter treats.
The Kiwanis Club will be present to hand out candy and prizes, all safely bagged and ready to go home, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.