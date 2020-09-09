Caleb Hall, the Gem/Boise County 4-H District Ambassador is partnering with the Michael Gurney Agency, Farmers Insurance to have a community service event “Drive Out Hunger Classic Car Show”.
It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, September 12. The proceeds will benefit the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition. Canned food donations will be accepted during the event.
Hall invites everyone to “Help us fill the ol’ truck bed with food!” The show and food collection site will be at the Farmer’s Agency at 1500 S. Washington.
Hall says that needs in the community are as high as ever currently and urges all who can to participate.
“As you know, these are really tough times.” Hall said. “At this point, the pantry is dipping into its reserve of dry and canned items. They were not able to have the Post Office food drive, which usually holds them over to Fall. So the need for dry goods is much needed for our community.”
Questions or to pre-register for the car show, please call 208-365-4150.