Diaper Drive kicks off in Emmett

National Diaper Drive week began Monday, Sept. 21 and the Emmett Kiwanis club is heading up efforts in Gem County this week to fill up the Idaho Diaper Bank. The club will be collecting donated diapers of all sizes for later distribution to needy families through the WICAP organization.
Organizers report that an average of 30 different families per month are assisted temporarily with the donated diapers in the Emmett community. In the first six months of 2020 over 5,000 diapers were distributed in the Gem County. The WICAP administered program provides up to 50 diapers per month per qualifying child.
Applications for the diaper assistance are always being accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday — Friday at WICAP, 213 E. Main in Emmett. Phone inquiries can be made at 365-3116.
Diaper donations can be made directly at the point of purchase in many Emmett stores, including Albertsons, Bi-Mart, Walgrens and Family Dollar or diaper packages can be dropped off at Evans Realty or the Messenger Index during regular business hours through Friday.
Cash contributions to help Kiwanis purchase diapers in their partnership with the Idaho Diaper Bank can be made directly to the Emmett Kiwanis club now and throughout the year. Contact Denise Sorenson at Heart N’ Home Home, 208-781-2148 for further details.