Diaper Drive begins Monday

National Diaper Drive week begins Monday, Sept. 21 and the Emmett Kiwanis club is heading up efforts in the area. The club will be collecting donated diapers of all sizes for later distribution to needy families through the WICAP organization.
Organizers report that an average of 30 different families per month are assisted temporarily with the donated diapers in the Emmett community.
Donations can be made directly at the point of purchase in many Emmett stores or can be dropped off a various local businesses including the Messenger Index during regular business hours. Cash contributions to help purchase diapers by Kiwanis can be made directly to the Emmett Kiwanis club. Contact Denise Sorenson at 208-781-2148 for further details.