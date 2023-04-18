Sheriff Donnie Wunder

Donnie Wunder Gem County Sheriff

Warmer weather is starting to increase the rate of snowpack melt and as a result river levels. The Payette River and its up-county tributaries are likely to be volatile in the weeks ahead. Time to brush up on some water safety issues.

Flood Safety TipsFloods can occur anywhere, with floodwaters rising gradually or flash floods striking suddenly. Flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in the United States — most flood fatalities happen because people try to drive through deadly waters rather than avoid them. (Source: Federal Emergency Management Agency, 2005)

