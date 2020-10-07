“Decommissioned” local author's first book

On Sept. 25, local author, Maryellen Hunter, released her first book of a trilogy, “Decommissioned.” For Hunter, reading has become a lifetime endeavor. Growing up in Toledo, Ohio in the 1940s, many of her days were spent reading Encyclopedias with their youth books filled with tales from Huckleberry Finn to Little Women.
Throughout all the reading, she wrote – she wrote volumes of letters and prose with no thought of publishing any of them, it was just important to put words on paper.
Her writing style is designed to allow her audience to envision each character within their own imagination. She creates diversity within her heroes and villains and strives to provide the opportunity for you to share your individual perceptions of each character.
As a little girl, the nearest library was a 4-mile walk, but every Saturday morning, she made the trek to borrow the maximum number of books allowed. Near the library was a nursing home, so this weekly trip was a double-duty trip of visiting the elderly of the facility. Reading to the residents, singing songs with and for them, and listening to their tales of their own life experiences was a joy to her.
Later, came the magazines of ‘true stories’ of teen tragedy turned to triumph and the poetry and stories by Edgar Allan Poe. “The Mask of the Red Death” and “Tell-Tale Heart” were stories to be read many times and still sixty years later hold a special place on the bookshelf. Her love of poetry compelled her to memorize Poe’s “The Raven” and William Ernest Henley’s “Invictus.” Readers Digest paper periodicals were followed by the hardcover condensed books.
There is no single person or author who inspired the stories she writes now – her fictional tales are merely a lifetime of words and characters that now must be shared.
Hunter’s love for writing ultimately followed her into her dreams. “Decommissioned, my first book, came to me in my sleep in 2017,” said Hunter. “Who would have thought it would become a reality.”
At the time “Decommissioned” was written, there was no real-world Covid-19 pandemic.
“In Decommissioned, you will meet MSA121068, a medical services droid that contains the truth of the plan to “Clearcut” the population of the United States and cements a path that will fundamentally shift the freedoms enjoyed for nearly 300 years. Decommissioned takes place in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas where Joshua Klein and Beth McCallum are salvaging components from one of many recycling centers. Josh has discovered an entrepreneurial path to financial success by salvaging and reselling components from the decommissioned robots and androids. The basement of his house is filled with the collected and cataloged components liberated from metal recycling locations. Their story begins as his friend and co-salvager Beth, discovers the medical services android, MSA 121068. This android is not fully decommissioned and it is their golden ticket, but will it lead to great success or their worst nightmare? The MSA contains the knowledge of a plan, designed by a small group of oligarchs committed to the employment of continental genocide against targeted groups, to ensure their ability to retain power and control people with fear. Along the way, you see how an android can evolve and become friends with its human rescuers and demonstrate compassion for the human race as its commitment to save the human race from the virus that was designed for and weaponized by the DComm group in their plan to take control of the government. Through the series, you will see the path our heroes traveled to discover the plot and rally a team of patriots to stop the calamity, reclaim our freedom, and bring the perpetrators to justice. This fast-paced science fiction thriller, involving bio-weapons and Government conspiracy, begins a journey of intrigue and discovery. The first in a series of three books, Decommissioned will reveal three unlikely heroes and a cast of interesting characters.”
“This story was written purely as science fiction,” said Hunter. “Though the fictional virus of this story is different in some ways from the present worldwide pandemic, the similarities, parallels, and possibilities continue to be staggering . . . The prophetic behavior of the fictional virus in “Decommissioned” has not been edited to reflect the behavior of the 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus.”
To buy “Decommisioned” go to https://tinyurl.com/ycjzvafv. It is available on Amazon for $7.99 or the Kindle edition is $2.99.
Hunter’s second book in the sequel, “Savior Unit” is set to be released right before Christmas in Dec. 2020 and can be bought on Amazon as well.
Unrelated to the book – Maryellen is a “senior knitizen” – she knits and donates to charities from 100 to 300 hats per year.