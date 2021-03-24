If you have ever had your sense of taste disrupted due to medication, medical treatment, or age; you can somewhat relate to the more severe symptom of anosmia; experienced by those who have a loss or partial loss of their ability to taste and smell due to Covid 19.
What we normally experience as “taste” is a combination of aroma and flavor. When either sense of smell or taste is affected, food taste profiles are impacted. The sense of taste is the response of receptor cells on each of the approximately 10,000 taste buds covering the tongue. The receptor cells interpret taste as a blending of five basic flavors: sweet, salt, bitter, sour, and umami (savory). Different flavor receptors are located on different locations of the tongue and as food is chewed and mixed with saliva, familiar flavors are recognized and new flavors are interpreted.
Loss of taste caused by Covid 19 is assessed to be related to impact of the flavor receptors as well as the ability to smell. Mayo Clinic review of research data indicates that the average prevalence of loss of taste with Covid 19 was 38.2 percent. For these individuals, it can be a challenge to plan meals and eat a healthy variety when there is no taste and you don’t enjoy what you are eating.
There are some downsides to loss of taste that can occur in addition to not enjoying food. It can be a temptation to add extra sugar and salt to foods to try to improve the taste resulting in impacts on blood glucose and blood prressure. There can also be unwanted weight loss if adequate calories are not eaten. Nutritional drinks or smoothies may help to assure adequate nutrients. Unwanted weight gain could result if extra food is eaten in an attempt to be satisfied. Special attention to assure adequate fluid intake may be necessary to avoid dehydration, as the water in foods helps in hydration.
The National Nutrition Month® theme of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, to “Personalize Your Plate”, becomes even more individualized when dealing with loss of taste. Some things that can help include eating smaller meals during the day; avoiding large meals. Use food with a variety of temperatures as eating cold items like yogurt, pudding, and gelatin dessert may be more appealing than hot foods. Vary food colors and textures to add interest even if flavor is missing. Include fresh fruits and vegetables with their natural variety of colors and textures. Avoid foods with a lot of ingredients like casseroles as they have more complex flavor profiles. If meat is unappetizing, try other protein foods such as legumes, nuts, and nut butters. Choose foods that look good and are appetizing to you!
Researchers in a multicenter study reported that at two months, 75 to 80 percent of people with Covid 19 had regained their taste and smell and at six months 95 percent had recovered. One way to help cope is to continue to remind yourself that this loss of taste is temporary and when it returns, you will have a new appreciation for the blessing of taste and smell!