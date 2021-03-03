A little snow flurry won’t stop a Cub Scout. It certainly didn’t keep Cub Scout Webelows 2 Den of Pack 323 from completing a Community Service Project at the Gem County Fairgrounds on February 13.
The Cub Scouts have been learning about flag etiquette and how the flag needs to be lit at night. They noticed the solar light was outdated and not lighting the flag at the Gem County Fairgrounds Office. That’s when the Den took action through the instruction of their Den Leader Kristen Seitz, Assistant Den Leader Adrien Romero and Den Chief George Seitz.
The Cub Scouts took down the old solar light, while Assistant Den Leader Romero put up the new LED light. The Den wants to issue a special thanks to D&B Supply for the use of the lift that made the snowy project a lot easier than using ladders on that particular Saturday.