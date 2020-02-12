Crate training for puppies

Crate training is not “imprisonment”. It teaches the pup responsibility and often calms anxiety. A crate gives your dog its own space to be out of the way of foot traffic as well as a place to snooze.
The best way is to create positive associations with the crate. Yes! We all want a well-behaved dog that doesn’t tear things up and goes to the bathroom outside.
You will want to get a crate that’s durable and comfortable. Kennel or airline crates (are more enclosed), while wire ones are more open. Another note, these crates are not to be used for outdoor houses. They are not designed to be in the elements and do not protect the dog. I responded to many calls of dogs left outside in a crate in heat as well as cold. I would also mention I have witnessed dogs that are not familiar with crates, eat their way out of the plastic and wire crates!
It is important, to note, that you should not buy a crate that is too big for your dog. The airlines require a dog to be able to stand up and turn around. I called the smaller ones puppy crates as once the training was effective I went to a bigger crate. Believe me, dogs normally do not want to relieve themselves in the area they sleep in. When using the smaller crate it gave the pup room to sleep comfortably but no extra room! Some trainers recommend dividers in the crate to make the crate bigger as the puppy grows. Dogs are naturally den animals and enjoy being in small, enclosed places. Dogs normally do not want to soil where they sleep but if left long enough they will do so!
The puppy needs lots of exercise before bedtime! A tired-puppy is easy to handle. After relieving the pup outside, in the crate it goes! As with stuffed dog toys, some pups will shred their nice Sherpa bed or blanket! It’s trial and error! I have had many puppies just carry their toys gently and never chew them others tear out the squeakers right away. The well used Kong Toy is a relatively safe toy, but with a puppy, monitoring the time with toys might save a trip to the Veterinarian.
It is important that the puppy spend time in the crate throughout the day as well as sleep in the crate each night. Spending short periods of 30 minutes (or so) in the crate, several times during the day after exercise, play time or toileting (when the puppy should be ready for a nap), will help the puppy become acclimated to the crate. Bart has a “kitchen crate” with no door, so he can be out of the way, yet on call to help if needed.
