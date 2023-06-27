Ian Munsick has wanted to be a musician for as long as he can remember. “I’ve always been into the music,” he said. “Now its starting to really become a reality.”
After years of local performances in his native Wyoming, the 28-year-old Munsick has found his footing on the national country music scene since the end of COVID. With the release of his second album, he is headlining his own major U.S. tour this year.
While “The Buffalo Roams” tour is called a fall tour, its actually already underway — that is after two appearances in Idaho last week, including a stop at Stoney’s Roadhouse in Emmett on Friday. Munsick drew nearly 2,000 to the local open-air venue with only one week notice.
It was Munsick’s second show at Stoney’s since it opened in 2021. This year he and his entourage were able to get away from the stage for few minutes to test out their driving skills in go-karts on the Blue Valor Motorplex racetrack just 100 yards away from the music venue.
“This is really a cool break from the normal touring road trip,” Munsick said. “Living in a tour bus gets a little confining, and we have a long way to go this year for this tour.”
Friday night in Emmett, Saturday night in Mack, Colorado, and then the tour swings to Wisconsin on July 7. That’s the start of a 45-concert tour that zig zags coast to coast before concluding in Las Vegas in December.
Munsick’s tour is named after his recently released album — White Buffalo — which includes his gold-certified track “Long Live Cowgirls.”