Munsick w Travis Milburn

Recording artist Ian Munsick (left) with Blue Valor Motorplex manager Travis Milburn.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ian Munsick has wanted to be a musician for as long as he can remember. “I’ve always been into the music,” he said. “Now its starting to really become a reality.”

After years of local performances in his native Wyoming, the 28-year-old Munsick has found his footing on the national country music scene since the end of COVID. With the release of his second album, he is headlining his own major U.S. tour this year.

Recommended for you

Load comments