Josh Jenkins and Chelsea Fackler make sandwiches for the lunch crowd at The Corner Deli’s new location on Main Street in Emmett.

The Corner Deli is moving – and not just its shop from one corner of Washington and Main to another.

Last week the Gem County Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon-cutting for the long-time Emmett eatery at its new location next to Roy Bowman Family Memorial Park at 117 W. Main St.

