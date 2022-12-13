The Corner Deli is moving – and not just its shop from one corner of Washington and Main to another.
Last week the Gem County Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon-cutting for the long-time Emmett eatery at its new location next to Roy Bowman Family Memorial Park at 117 W. Main St.
The Corner Deli had previously been located at 102 E. Main St. where it had been located for nearly a decade. Josh Jenkins bought the existing popular restaurant in 2019 and now post-COVID is changing locations to expand his kitchen facilities and get ready for another move coming in January.
Jenkins has continued the tradition of quality meats, cheeses and fresh ingredients on a diverse menu but has added a few twists of his own. Those twists are not just in the sandwich offerings but in his house-made soups and salads.
Moving to his new location provides Jenkins and fellow sandwich sculptor Chelsea Fackler a more intimate dining area but also a greatly expanded back kitchen. That kitchen will be particularly helpful to the catering business that Jenkins and staff have seen blossom during COVID.
It will also provide a landing place for a new addition to Jenkins’ business menu. In January he will be launching a new food truck that will further expand the types and styles of offerings that will be available. “Good Old Boys” food truck will add burgers to the mix and allow Jenkins to continue to break barriers and widen his definition of delicatessen – now with wheels.