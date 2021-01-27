Gem County is noted as a fertile series of valleys that rely on water rushing through its streams and rivers for its citizens to utilize in work and play. Conserving the quality of that water – including ground water – is a primary purpose of two soil conservation districts within the county.
The Gem Soil and Water Conservation District and the Squaw Creek Soil Conservation District are both housed in the USDA building on Highway 16 in Emmett and work cooperatively to promote natural resource conservation through outreach and educational programs. The two governmental organizations were formed in 1954 to provide voluntary land and water conservation technical and financial assistance to landowners and users within their respective boundaries.
Recently the two districts partnered to treat stream bank erosion on four sites along Squaw Creek. The 1,000 foot of total treated areas should improve the overall water quality of Squaw Creek and subsequently the Payette River. The project is estimated to reduce erosion sediment by 148 tons as well as reducing hundreds of pounds of phosphorus and nitrogen from passing downstream.
The Gem SWCD is collaborating with Shadow Butte Elementary to create an outdoor classroom and pollinator project at the school. Planning for the project began last spring with the first phase completed in the Fall of 2020. The area will be utilized by students and staff as an outdoor learning environment. Phase two plans for this spring will include the completion of signage and garden boxes for hands-on vegetable gardening.
The outdoor classroom was a natural extension of an ongoing education program between the conservation district and the school. Last year a theme of “Where would we be without pollinators” raised awareness of the role that bees play in the life cycle of plants. One fifth grade class took the lead on the project that included planting seedlings for plants that specifically attract pollinators.
Additional activities of the conservation districts last year included distributing 250 Ponderosa Pine seedlings to students in Gem County during Arbor Day and explaining the importance of planting trees and other renewable resources.
Beyond school education, the Gem SWCD also educates and promotes the use of reduce-till farming practices to conserve and protect organic matter in the soil, reduce erosion, promote biodiversity in and around the soil, and increase water absorption. Some 15 different producers rented out the district’s No-till Drill for use on over 300 acres within the district.
The Five-Year Plan of Work for the Gem SWCD will continue to focus on load reductions in our waterways. The targets include reducing bacteria at the confluence of the Payette River and the Snake River by up to 33 percent. Efforts will also be part of a broader statewide initiative to reduce phosphorus in the Hells Canyon area of the Snake River by 20 percent. A 34 percent reduction in sediment and an 87 percent reduction in bacteria are goals for Bissel Creek.
Look for future workshops to educate landowners as pandemic restrictions are eased.
Funding for the Gem SWCD comes from multiple sources. The 2020 revenue budget of $536,340 was attributed to the National Resources Conservation Service ($455,200), 319 Grant Funds ($55,000), the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission ($19,890), and Gem County ($6,250).