The annual Valley of Quilters quilt show during the Emmett Cherry Festival was trimmed down to one day this year, but the interest in the locally created works of art was not lessened a bit.
A large crowd visited the one day “Quilt Display” at the Emmett Presbyterian Church. Traditionally the event has been a multiple day event charging admission at the Emmett Middle School. With uncertainty regarding COVID related event limitations in the months building up to the Festival this year, the Valley of Quilters opted to condense the event into a single day show.
This year’s quilts were displayed over the pews in the church sanctuary, creating a quilted pattern of its own.
The show was moved to the church from the school due to a daily summer feeding program at the Middle School that requires the kitchen and cafeteria space normally utilized for the Quilt Show. As a one day event the VOP quilters decided to waive the admission charge but were open to accepting donations from those who attended. The organization uses funds raised from the annual event to help support other community organizations.
In addition to donations received, the VOP Quilters also raffled off a “Cool Waters” quilt. The quilt had been designated for raffle last year before the Festival was canceled entirely so it became a two-year project that culminated with the 3,000th ticket sold on Friday. Announced winner of the quilt as drawn on Friday was Marcie McDonald of Gainesville, Florida who purchased her ticket a year ago while visiting Emmett.
Gift baskets were also raffled off on Friday with the winners being Margaret Bryson, Lynn Lowman and Connie Legg.