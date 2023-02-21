Bobbi Fuller and Valerie Lawrence

Dr. Bobbi Fuller and Valerie Lawrence have opened a new complementary medical practice in Emmett.

Bobbi Fuller and Valerie Lawrence have been friends for years. Professional colleagues as well in the medical health field. Now they share office space and a dedication to providing individuals with resources to take control of their own health care.

Fuller Health Care and Valerie Lawrence Nutrition Counseling have opened their shared facility at 709 S. Washington, Ste. B. The two firms hosted a Gem Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting last week to officially launch the new venture — one they have been preparing for years.

