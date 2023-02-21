Bobbi Fuller and Valerie Lawrence have been friends for years. Professional colleagues as well in the medical health field. Now they share office space and a dedication to providing individuals with resources to take control of their own health care.
Fuller Health Care and Valerie Lawrence Nutrition Counseling have opened their shared facility at 709 S. Washington, Ste. B. The two firms hosted a Gem Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting last week to officially launch the new venture — one they have been preparing for years.
Dr. Bobbi Fuller is a certified and licensed Family Nurse Practitioner who earned her Doctorate degree in nursing practice from Idaho State University. For the past 13-years she has been working in the health care profession, building a foundation in orthopedics, cardiology, pain management, and preventive and functional medicine.
Those experiences have led her to open a medical clinic that “provides customized, personalized medical care,” according to Fuller. “We combine conventional medical care with evidence-based integrative care to help people improve quality of life and feel well again.”
Fuller says that by addressing symptoms such as fatigue and insomnia as well as chronic conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes “by investigating and addressing the root cause, our patients can have improved energy, confidence and clarity to live their lives to their fullest potential.”
She says that using an “upsteam” cause approach to manage health issues can enable patients to live a fuller life.
That pairs well with Valerie Lawrence, a licensed nutritionist and nutrition counselor. Lawrence focuses on improving health through better nutrition and lifestyle habits. Most of her business comes via referrals from traditional healthcare providers.
“My typical client is seeking better blood sugar control for diabetes, lower cholesterol, or weight loss and maintenance” said Lawrence.
She conducts regular diabetes classes and also works individually with clients desiring to establish their own healthy lifestyle regimen.
“I believe what we choose to eat directly affects our energy and either increases or decreases our state of health,” Lawrence said. “I find there are usually a couple of nutrition-based habits people can change to make pretty dramatic shifts in their lab numbers and health outcomes.”
To achieve this personalized level of health care, both Fuller and Lawrence use extensive appointment time to glean as much information as possible to build an effective program.
Not only do they work closely with each other, they also may include consultations with a health and wellness coach and tailor health care classes that offer support to enhance patient success in reaching their health care goals.