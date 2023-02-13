Support Local Journalism


February 4, the Emmett Community Playhouse competed in its first ever competition with the I-ACT (Idaho Association of Community Theater) at the Boise Little Theater. Out of five teams competing, ECP was selected as one of two theaters (along with the new Eagle Theater Company) to represent Idaho in the Regional competition in McMinnville, Oregon.

Following the performances that afternoon and evening, an awards show was conducted with categories similar to those of the Academy Awards.

