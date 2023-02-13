February 4, the Emmett Community Playhouse competed in its first ever competition with the I-ACT (Idaho Association of Community Theater) at the Boise Little Theater. Out of five teams competing, ECP was selected as one of two theaters (along with the new Eagle Theater Company) to represent Idaho in the Regional competition in McMinnville, Oregon.
Following the performances that afternoon and evening, an awards show was conducted with categories similar to those of the Academy Awards.
Along with moving forward to the Regional competition, Emmett’s production of Laurie Brooks’s Atypical Boy also won “Best Ensemble Performance,” for the cast of Ryan Raynor, Larissah Curtis, Sarah Ridinger, Gonzalo Valdez, Natasha DePuy, Joe Fuller, Jeff Lawrence and Stephanie Kelley, “Best Sound Design,” for Colton DePuy, and “Best Direction” for Payton Sam Mitchell.
The Regional competition will take place March 16 — 18, conducted in a manner similar to that of the competition at the Little Theater. Following that performance will be the announcement of which theater will be going to the National competition in Louisville, Kentucky in June.
The success of the Emmett Community Playhouse troupe has created a welcome but unbudgeted expenses. According to the ECP board of directors the Community Playhouse needs your help to help cover the expenses of getting 10+ people over to Oregon for a three-day trip, travel and lodging. An attached QR code will take you to the Playhouse’s Square account to make a donation.
Any amount is helpful according to a release from the ECP. “Your contributions are greatly appreciated by the Board of Directors, cast, crew and everyone involved with the theater. Thank you for your consideration!”