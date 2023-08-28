Support Local Journalism


It is a little less than a month before the Emmett Community Playhouse’s fall production of Paul Nicholas Mason’s Circles of Grace. This intense war drama focuses on the Duggerys — a Catholic family whose peaceful home is invaded by officers of an opposing army. Though initially hesitant, they submit to the newcomers. However, when their way of life — and their very lives themselves — become threatened, the family is moved to rebel against the new order of their home. Coming off of the success of the movie Sound of Freedom, which played at Frontier Cinema just this month, this is an appropriate production to follow up the film with. Basically, if you enjoyed Sound of Freedom, you will enjoy Circles of Grace.

The play will premiere at Emmett Middle School on Thursday, September 21st at 7 pm and be followed by three more showings — Friday, September 22nd at 7 pm, Saturday, September 23rd at 2 pm and later that evening at 7 pm. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased at the door.

