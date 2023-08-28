It is a little less than a month before the Emmett Community Playhouse’s fall production of Paul Nicholas Mason’s Circles of Grace. This intense war drama focuses on the Duggerys — a Catholic family whose peaceful home is invaded by officers of an opposing army. Though initially hesitant, they submit to the newcomers. However, when their way of life — and their very lives themselves — become threatened, the family is moved to rebel against the new order of their home. Coming off of the success of the movie Sound of Freedom, which played at Frontier Cinema just this month, this is an appropriate production to follow up the film with. Basically, if you enjoyed Sound of Freedom, you will enjoy Circles of Grace.
The play will premiere at Emmett Middle School on Thursday, September 21st at 7 pm and be followed by three more showings — Friday, September 22nd at 7 pm, Saturday, September 23rd at 2 pm and later that evening at 7 pm. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased at the door.
Now be warned. Circles of Grace addresses, and often confronts, controversial topics, specifically war, Christianity versus strict secularity, homosexuality, physical and sexual violence and the fine line between tolerance and intolerance. Conversely, the play also addresses finding hope in hopeless situations and the importance of turning to God in moments of great distress. It is the hope of the production staff that this play touches the sensibilities of the audience and that they leave the theater with new ideas and thinking about what they would do in circumstances similar to those of the show.
THIS PLAY IS NOT FOR CHILDREN UNDER, AT LEAST, 13-YEARS-OLD.