When it comes to feeding the hungry in Gem County, it’s not a once-a-year thing. Community groups join together to make sure that resources are available all year long for family’s and individuals who are struggling to put food on the table on a regular basis.
That was more than evident during Thanksgiving week as at least three different organizations reached out on consecutive days to fill the hunger gaps the best they could.
On Tuesday, the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition which normally hosts a huge in-person fellowship dinner at the Gem County Senior Community Center, pivoted to a delivery and take-home operation. Hot dinners were prepared and delivered to 325 people. In addition, more than 290 families accounting for 928 people were able to pick up turkeys and all the fixings to take home for their own Thanksgiving Day meals. On top of that, the EVFC Pantry provided its weekly distribution of staple foods to 185 families representing another 592 individuals.
On Wednesday, the Gem County Senior Community Center prepared and delivered another 200 meals to seniors in the community.
On Thanksgiving Day, over 50 volunteers provided the manpower as the Gem County Recovery Community Center delivered hot meals to over 300 individuals, some of who may have been missed by the earlier efforts. Deliveries were made to three different homeless encampments in the community. Several seniors who were unexpectedly isolated for Thanksgiving due to coronavirus issues discovered among family members the day before the holiday were added to the delivery list Thursday morning.
All of the efforts came without charge to the food recipients due to the generous support of each of the organizations and their affiliated supporters. Over 200 volunteers were involved in the collective feeding efforts. More efforts are planned through Christmas.