Community adds books to the bites

The free breakfast and lunch program that the Emmett School District has been running since school was suspended in mid-March has met a tremendous demand. Nearly 1,200 break and lunch packages have been handed out or bus delivered daily on weekdays for the past two months.
In addition to the nutritious meals, students have also been the beneficiary of a free book program coordinated by the Emmett Public Library. This past week Emmett Librarian Alyce Kelley and her staff manned the pick-up zone at Emmett Middle School to handout a boxed set of books to every middle school age child. They also had an assortment of new books to also give to younger students.
According to Kelley the books were the result of tremendous community support which made last week’s distribution the fourth such effort this spring to get new reading materials into the hands of students who until recently were pretty much confined at home.
“We received over $1,700 from the Emmett Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and from the Friends of the Emmett Library,” Kelley said. We were able to obtain new books through a special program that also received Emmett School District approval for this effort.”
While the bus delivery of meals has come to an end, a summer pick-up program will continue. Kelley hopes to announce shortly a modified version of a Book and a Bite program that has been successfully presented at the Butte View Complex the last couple of summers. That program has been curtailed due to the social spacing requirements and the closing of schools for the most part but a new version should be ready shortly to keep kids engaged academically and particularly reading during the summer.