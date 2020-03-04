Comfort quilter keeps stitching at 95

Vera Hiebert doesn’t pay much mind to the calendar. Some of her friends do, however, so recently they held a belated 95th birthday party for her at the Community Bible Church fellowship hall.
She actually hit that milestone on October 23 but her active lifestyle just didn’t have time to pause and celebrate.
Janet Hayes, a church friend, thought it shouldn’t be ignored so with the help from some of Hiebert’s family members a reception came about in February. But typical of Hiebert, she deflected attention from herself to her passion for a special kind of quilting.
Since moving to Emmett ten years ago to be closer to family, Hiebert has been occupied with making “quiltlets” as she calls them. Weighted quilts or blankets is another term for her creations. They are small quilts made from denim fabric – mostly recycled blue jeans.
“When I first got here I was able to hook up with the Guest House at the Nazarene Church and get a supply of blue jeans that might be too far gone to actually still be worn,” Hiebert said. “They have been gracious and very supportive of the efforts.”
Weighted blankets are particularly in demand for those working with special needs children – or kids in a crisis situation. The heavier weight and the sense of security they provide apparently calm the person securely wrapped in the fabric. While many weighted blankets are just that – blankets with a weighted material like lead discs or even sand sewn into the completed project – Hiebert’s creations rely on the natural weight of denim.
“Quilting the denim pieces together create the weight without having to add an artificial weight which sometimes is distracting for the child if the weight shifts around,” Hiebert said.
Fire departments, police departments and schools all keep weighted blankets or Hiebert’s denim quiltlets on hand as handy stress relievers for distressed kids.
After 47 years as a professional secretary to academicians with the University of Idaho Extension Service in eastern Idaho, Hiebert finds the quilting an outlet to keep her connected with others and keep her mind sharp.
“I guess I see something to do everywhere,” Hiebert said. “I’ve always been a detail person. I guess that’s why when I see young girls on the street wearing jeans that have been intentionally torn I just let them know I have a use for those jeans when they are done with them.”