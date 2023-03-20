1. Building/Zoning Department
If you plan to hire a contractor to build a shop, garage, addition, re-roof, painting, or the like, remember that the State of Idaho requires all contractors to be registered.
When receiving a bid or contract from a contractor, make sure the contractor’s registration number is on the bid or contract as required by Idaho Code.
2. Fire Department
Spring cleaning for Fire Safety; Inside your home, clean debris from your clothes dryer lint trap and exhaust duct. Outside the home, grills should only be used when at least 10-feet away from your house or any building.
3. Library
March is national nutrition month. During this month, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future.”
What does nutrition have to do with the library? Libraries aren’t just about information. We are about helping the community get the services they need. We have resources that can help you create healthy habits, prepare healthier meals for your family, help you get on a healthier lifetime path, and all the recipes you need to change your eating habits. We help feed minds and bodies!
4. Police Department
About 1 in 10 Americans, aged 60-plus, have experienced abuse. If you know a vulnerable adult who is not getting the care they need, please contact Adult Protective Services (APS) at 208-334-3833 or go to aging.idaho.gov/contact. APS responds to the following reports concerning vulnerable adults aged 18 or older: abuse, neglect by others, or self-neglect, and/or financial exploitation.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works (road department) continues developing the secondary drain system on Boise Avenue south of 12th St. The drains installed north of 12th St. meet or beat our expectations. Once completed, the mitigated drainage issues between Highway 52 to 4th Street on Boise Avenue will allow us to begin paving operations.
We poured IT building and backup generator pads at the Locust booster station. Next comes the erection of a steel building and setting the generator that backs up our infrastructure.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
With the creation of our fiber-to-the-home pilot program, we necessarily had to create a user-friendly billing system for customers due to our limited staff.
With the City Clerk’s assistance, we have successfully implemented such a system, and so far, it works flawlessly. We plan to upscale it as we expand our fiber broadband availability for households and ultimately businesses.
7. City Clerk
Spring will be…ahem…springing into action soon. Time to check your irrigation systems for any leaks with your professional. If by chance you do discover a leak, give us a call at 208-365-6050 opt#3. We will send a water department employee to turn off your main water source while you fix the issue. This is a FREE service to our city water customers.