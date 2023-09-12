1. Building/Zoning DepartmentAs irrigation season is coming to an end, if you have not had your backflow assemblies tested by a certified tester, please do so before you blow out your sprinkler system.
2. Fire DepartmentSmoke detectors save lives. The Emmett Fire Department just received a new shipment of smoke detectors ready to install in homes that didn’t come equipped with or homes with non-operational detectors.
Smoke detectors expire after 10 years, so check the dates on the back of your smoke detectors. If you need assistance, please give our department a call and we will assist you. 208-398-8042
3. LibraryThe Emmett Public Library is celebrating “National Library Card Month-September”. We want to share some of the great comments we hear from our patrons:
(1) “A library card is elemental!”
(2) “Fire up your imagination with a library card!”
(3) “Dive into a new hobby with a library card!”
(4) “Learn a new career at the library!” Our favorite: “A library card is the most important school supply you can give your children!”
See you at the library.
4. Police DepartmentOn September 16th, the Emmett Police Department will assist with a Veterans Motor Cycle Ride that ends in the City Park. Remember to pull over for escorts led by law enforcement.
Also, on September 16th, there will be a Road Closure (at least an alley) for an event downtown sponsored by Black Canyon Brewery. Always obey Road Closed signs and take the detours indicated.
5. Public Works DepartmentPublic Works is busy clearing drains for the rainy season when it comes.
Public Works’ Road Department is trimming trees in alleyways and roadways
6. Systems Administration (IT)We are working on product procurement for security cameras for the new splash pad area. Safety and security are the city’s top priority for this new family play area.
We will work with Public Works and an electrical contractor over the next several weeks for installation the infrastructure. Our staff will install the camera equipment.
7. City ClerkThe city council approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget on August 29th.
On October 1st, the city begins its new year. Copies of the new fiscal year budget are available and can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office between 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. daily.