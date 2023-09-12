City of Emmett logo

1. Building/Zoning DepartmentAs irrigation season is coming to an end, if you have not had your backflow assemblies tested by a certified tester, please do so before you blow out your sprinkler system.

2. Fire DepartmentSmoke detectors save lives. The Emmett Fire Department just received a new shipment of smoke detectors ready to install in homes that didn’t come equipped with or homes with non-operational detectors.

