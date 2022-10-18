Sadly, winter is on its way, so, make sure your foundation vents are operable and close them for the winter to avoid freezing your pipes. But remember, open them up in the spring.
2. Fire Department
Last year was a great year with very few chimney fires in the city. Please take the time to have a certified chimney service clean and service your wood burning stoves.
This basic maintenance will keep your stove functioning efficiently, reduce down time, and help reduce the chances of chimney fires. Be fire safe, not sorry.
3. Library
It’s been an extraordinary week for the library. Our service to the community was recognized by the Idaho Library Association.
The ILA named us the “Idaho Public Library of the year, 2022”
We also have completed our service patio and our library locker is up and operating. Be sure to stop by the library for instruction on how to use it. Come share the excitement.
4. Police Department
If you are a victim of domestic violence in the City of Emmett and looking for a way out but too scared to call the police, please call ROSE Advocates in Emmett at 208-414-0740.
You can also call the National DV Hotline at 800-799-7233.
5. Public Works Department
Public works continues to grind the remainder of asphalt on 7th Street between Hawthorne and McKinley. This allows the installation of a new sewer line in that section.
The new water line in the 7th St. corridor between Hawthorne and McKinley has been updated from a 6-inch substandard cast line to an 8-inch PVC line with all new services to the home.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Over the last several weeks our staff has trained and tested in a lab setting on the Border Gateway routing protocol. This protocol is literally what runs the internet and allows you as a consumer to reach your favorite websites.
As part of our fiber optic vision, having a solid foundation in this routing protocol will allow us to expand our services to our residents.
7. City Clerk
FALL LEAF COLLECTION. November is free leaf pickup for all City trash customers.
Disposable (paper) leaf bags can be purchased at any local hardware store, ONLY PAPER BAGS will be accepted — plastic bags, boxes or cans WILL NOT BE picked up.
Locate your bags within one or two feet of the street, alley or roadway on your normal pickup day. Your normal garbage will be picked up first then later in the day, another truck will come by and pick up the leaf bags which are recycled into compost.