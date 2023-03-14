1. Building/Zoning Department
Irrigation season quickly approaches. Contact your local backflow assembly tester for testing in early spring.
Backflow assemblies require annual testing.
2. Fire Department
The importance of Spring Cleaning for fire safety, Part 2: Inside your home, stop using electrical appliances with frayed cords, and always check for water around electrical appliances. Outside the home check grills for rust, worn parts, insects, grease, and other debris before use.
3. Library
Family engagement constitutes a partnership with families and community resources to support children’s learning and development. Family engagement begins at birth and continues through young adulthood.
Children spend only 20% of their waking hours in school. Learning happens both in school and out of school—as “anywhere, anytime learning”.
Your public library can be a BIG part of that learning experience. Early literacy programs like story-time and story-play engage families and help with successful learning. We take this responsibility very seriously. Reach out and let us know how we can help! Questions or comments? Reach us at 208-365-6057.
4. Police Department
The Emmett Police Department will have extra officers patrolling over St. Patrick’s Day looking for Impaired Drivers. If you consume alcohol to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, please do not drive under the influence. Have a plan to get home safely even before you go out to celebrate.
“Beannachtaí na Féile Padraig Ort”
5. Public Works Department
Public Works’ Road Department is doing asset accounting for street lights throughout the city. Much of the inventorying takes place at night to ensure the lights work properly.
Wastewater Treatment plant is developing new process that will allow us to dry and dispose of solids from the plant. This is a very inexpensive process, but will have several values for our wastewater treatment plant operators.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
The Department is working with the Idaho Regional Optical Network to upgrade our upstream internet circuit from 1gig to 10gig.
This additional capacity will ensure that any broadband access across our Wi-Fi network will be plentiful for any bandwidth demands placed on the system. As an added bonus, it increases the capacity for our fiber-to-the-home pilot project.
7. City Clerk
SEWER AVERAGES: Just a reminder that Sewer averages are reviewed annually in April of each year with possible changes affecting the water/sewer billings that are received on May 1st.
Please review your May bill for any changes and if you have any questions contact the Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050 opt#2 and we will be happy to help you.