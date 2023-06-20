When watering your lawn, make sure not to overwater. How do you know when it’s too much? When water is running off your yard and into the street, there is too much water being applied. Turn your timers down a few minutes to stop the overwatering.
2. Fire Department
Recreational Vehicles and homes should always have accessible fire extinguishers. But knowing how to use them is just as essential.
Follow the PASS technique. Pull the tamper seal off. Aim at the base of the fire. Squeeze release lever. Sweep back and forth to extinguish the fire. And never let the fire get between you and the exit.
3. Library
Libraries provide programs and services to patrons, encourage lifelong learning and exploration, and provide vital tools and resources to community members. A library’s website is more important than ever to meet users’ desire to explore a library’s resources and anytime and anywhere.
Our website is www.cityofemmett.org/library, please check out our catalog of resources. Give us a call if you need to talk with one of our helpful staff members at 208-365-6057. See you at the library soon!
4. Police Department
With the 4th of July just around the corner, consider the following when it comes to fireworks:
(1) Lighting of anything that is NOT a nonaerial common firework, such as, firecrackers, jumping jacks, bees, bottle rockets, roman candles (anything aerial) results in a general misdemeanor; (2) Throwing any fireworks at a person, or at/into/from a moving vehicle is also a general misdemeanor; (3) Altering a firework amounts to a $100 infraction; (4) Setting off fireworks in a place posted by county commissioners as a no-fireworks area, as well as in an unincorporated area of Gem County outside the protection of a fire district, constitutes a misdemeanor, as does selling fireworks without a permit; (5) Finally, no fireworks of ANY kind after 5 July are permitted.
5. Public Works Department
Post Chery Festival, Public Works continues to assess the city park for damage and makes any necessary repairs, particularly to our irrigation system as we put the park back into top shape and get ready for July Car Show and Shine.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Our GIS fiber documentation system is being overhauled and improved. As we continue to build out fiber optic, we continue to make adjustments to better document.
Creating efficiencies now, will save us time in the event of a fiber optic break. These documentation systems are crucial to making fast repairs and limiting outage times.
7. City Clerk
In our continuing efforts to increase our user friendliness and efficiency, effective July 13, 2023, a new payment website will be available including options for a one-time payment, autopay, over the phone payment and e-statements.
For detailed information visit our website home page at www.cityofemmett.org, or call the Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050, Opt3.