1. Building/Zoning Department
Home and business owners with tree branches overhanging their sidewalk below 7’ in the city, must trim the branches as not to create a walking hazard.
2. Fire Department
Going camping in the back country?
(1) Clear a 10-foot area around the pit down to the dirt, removing anything that could catch on fire;
(2) Never leave a campfire unattended;
(3) An adult should supervise the campfire at all times;
(4) When it’s time to put the fire out, dump lots of water on it, stir it with a shovel, then dump more water on it;
(5) Finally, make sure it is COLD before leaving the campsite. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave! Just like Smoky Bear taught us in the ‘50s.
3. Library
5 reasons to love reading:
(1) Books are the cheapest travel agency…reading instantly takes you to other places;
(2) Reading helps with social skills…with a book in your hand there’s always a small-talk topic;
(3) Reading is good for the brain…it boosts memory and imagination;
(4) Book lover’s gifts are awesome…a library card with a book, special mug or another book;
(5) Reading at the library is a great deal… books are free!
See you at the library…you know you want to go.
4. Police Department
REMINDER FOR CRUISE NIGHT: Open containers prohibited. It shall be unlawful and a misdemeanor for any person to have in his or her possession between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.: An open container of beer, wine or alcoholic liquor at any of the following places located within the city:
(1) On any public street;
(2) On any public or vehicular parking lot, except the owner of such lot, his guests or any other persons using the lot with written permission of the owner of the lot;
(3) In or upon any private motor vehicle or trailer located or being driven or moved on any public street.
Also, no consumption of alcohol in our parks after 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next morning.
5. Public Works Department
• Public Works finalized the grading between 6th and 7th on Hawthorne in preparation for asphalt pavement installation this week.
• The road department continues to spray weeds throughout the city in the road and alley ways.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
The city will soon move its internal GIS fiber tracking software to a cloud platform.
This move allows for more flexibility of use when employees are in the field and need to recall critical infrastructure data.
This move also provides more options for expansion of the system in the future.
7. City Clerk
Effective July 13th, the online system our customers use to view and pay their monthly utility bills will be getting a complete overhaul!!
Please make sure if you have a current online account, or are set up for automatic online credit card payments, that you visit us at https://pay.billingdoc.net AFTER July 13th to create a new account. If you have any questions, please contact our office at 208-365-6050, opt 3.