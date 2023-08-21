City of Emmett logo

City of Emmett logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. Building/Zoning DepartmentAlways remember to check with our building department if you plan on any remodel or new construction at your residence or business for building permit requirements. They usually are.

Working without a building permit or starting a building project prior to obtaining the building permit could result in a fine of double the permit fee, and could cause the dismantling what has been constructed, particularly if it does not meet code requirements; hence, the reason for the permit system. We will always work with any “builder”, provided the builder reciprocates.

Recommended for you

Load comments