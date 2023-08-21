1. Building/Zoning DepartmentAlways remember to check with our building department if you plan on any remodel or new construction at your residence or business for building permit requirements. They usually are.
Working without a building permit or starting a building project prior to obtaining the building permit could result in a fine of double the permit fee, and could cause the dismantling what has been constructed, particularly if it does not meet code requirements; hence, the reason for the permit system. We will always work with any “builder”, provided the builder reciprocates.
2. Fire DepartmentWe’re already in the Dog-days of summer, and many have enjoyed their grills. So, it’s time for some maintenance cleanup.
tart with wiping the outside of the grill lid, and side burners and tables. The cooking box also needs to be cleaned, and each one is different, depending on the type of fuel being used.
When cleaning the cooking box, remove excess grease and debris. Grills grates can be cleaned with a wire brush. Always put the grill back together, carefully, ensuring no “extra” parts are left.
3. LibrarySince 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the Emmett Public Library and libraries throughout the nation unite in an organized effort to ensure every eligible child signs-up for their own library card.
Throughout September, your public library will give out free children’s books, prizes, and a special family basket drawing for everyone that brings their card to use while checking out library items or using their card for the computer.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational and e-book apps, virtual homework help, know that a library card is one of the most cost-effective, back-to-school supplies available.
4. Police DepartmentVoting for city officials takes place in November. When posting political signs, remember that Idaho code 18-7029 requires permission to be obtained by a person to put up a political sign on any public or private property, real or personal, in the state of Idaho.
5. Public Works DepartmentPublic works has completed the concrete pour for the splash pad. Landscaping starts soon.
Public works road department is painting, crosswalks, and Curbs for school
6. Systems Administration (IT)We are currently repairing the web meeting system in the City Council Chambers. The equipment is proprietary and we sent if off for repairs under its warranty. Even though Zoom and video capabilities are not currently functioning, the public can still listen to the live audio of council meetings on our YouTube channel until the equipment is returned to service. Go to our website at www.cityofemmett.org/meeting.
7. City ClerkIf moving, please notify the Utility Billing Service staff of your move. We will close your utility service account so you don’t risk having any unpaid utility bills or missed refunds. Call or visit our office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (We are closed major holidays).