Repairing the sidewalk in front of your home or business is critical to the safe walkability of our community. If the sidewalk is broken up or has multiple trip spots, it’s time you repaired it to avoid liability you could incur for any injuries caused by someone tripping.
City code requires a permit to repair or replace the public sidewalk in front of your property. We do not charge for the permit, but we inspect the repair or replacement prior to pouring concrete. Please contact the building department at 208-365-9569, ex. 6, for any question you might have.
2. Fire Department
Just as smoke detectors are the first step in fire safety, it is essential for those living in houses to have and know the escape plan. Don’t have one? Make one right away!
Parents should train their children how to respond to a fire in the home. Have two ways out of every room; sleep with the doors shut; have a safe place to meet; and let the arriving firefighters know whether all residents and guests are out of the home or the location you last saw them.
3. Library
Do you know IDA? Not THAT IDA, I mean the library app for your phone. With IDA you can search the LYNX Consortium for items in the Emmett Public Library. IDA also allows you access to your library account for the items you have checked out, when they are due, what you have on hold, and if you owe any fees.
As an added bonus, IDA allows you to link your families’ cards to your account, too. This helps you keep track of things and saves time. Get to know IDA! Call your Emmett Public Library at 208-365-6057; we can help you to get started.
4. Police Department
If you have any complaints about barking dogs, broken-down vehicles, road and/or sidewalk obstructions and/or accumulation of weeds or rubbish, please contact the non-emergency Gem County Dispatch at 208-365-3521,
Inform the dispatcher of the complaint and an officer will respond as soon as practicable.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works has scheduled Idaho Power to drop power for the new Hawthorne lift station this week. The power hook up allows the city to move sewer through the new station, thus deleting the replaced one.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
The department works this week with an audio/video company to solicit a cost profile to upgrade the main training room at the police department.
The much-needed setup will allow for interactive in-person and online training to take place in a space that accommodates multiple participants.
7. City Clerk
City customers should have received their 2023 garbage overflow stickers in their envelope with the January utilities billing. Please put these stickers in a safe place to be used throughout 2023.
If you’re a customer who receives your bill through e-mail, please visit us at 501 E. Main Street (City Hall) to pick up your supply of overflow stickers or contact the Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050.