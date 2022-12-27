1. Building/Zoning Department
Team Emmett Building and Zoning Department wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year.
2. Fire Department
Many are using their wood burning stoves for the first time this year, either for ambience or to heat their homes during our cold spell.
If you have not done so already before “firing up”, please have a trained professional sweep your chimney and inspect your stove/fireplace as soon as possible. Chimney fires are problematic for any fire department.
3. Library
Your Emmett Public Library THANKS everyone for their great support during 2022 when we were named Idaho’s Library of the Year.
Please come in and share what your favorite read was in 2022 on our “Best Read Board”. Did you know we circulated 120,761 items this year, with over 46,244 patron visits? Not bad for a town of only 8000. This shows how important our library is to you.
If you don’t already know, we have a great collection of movies, puzzles and board games to get you through this cold-cold weather, especially for a traditional New Year’s Eve family celebration.
Come check us out! We are open M-F (11 a.m. — 6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. — 3 p.m.) Remember, we will be closed Monday, January 2nd, in observance of New Year’s Day.
4. Police Department
The Emmett Police Department wishes all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Remember to drink responsibly and always drive carefully, but especially over the holidays.
5. Public Works
Department
Public works is watching the weather and preparing to keep our roads and public sidewalks cleared over the holidays.
If you experience slick intersections or public sidewalks, please notify Public Works at (208) 365-5969 ext. 7 to help us all have a safe and Merry Christmas along with a Happy New Year.
6. Systems
Administration (IT)
Old web browser plugins may have security vulnerabilities. Plugins, such as Flash, Java, and Acrobat, may become out of date and represent a security risk.
Update them on a regular basis or set them to update themselves automatically to ensure your computer is protected. And ALWAYS restart after updating. Merry Christmas!!
7. City Clerk
All City offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day.
During our closure utility payments will still be accepted through our website at www.cityofemmett.org.
Or, if you prefer, simply drop off your payment in the night drop located in the parking lot on the Southeast side of the City Hall. May this special season fill your homes with warmth and laughter.