Home and business owners with tree branches overhanging their sidewalk below 7’ in the city, must trim the branches as not to create a walking hazard.
2. Fire Department
Re-engineering equipment is not recommended. If equipment was intended to operate a certain way you should not modify from its intended purpose.
Also, modifying battery operated equipment should not be done. Both of these examples are a potential fire hazard. Always use and operate equipment as the manufacturer has designed it.
3. Library
What to do on a summer day when there’s no school, nothing on TV, no friends around, and it’s too hot to play outside? Slow down, cool off, and chill with a visit to your Emmett Public Library. Remember our summer hours: we open at 10 a.m.!
The library has kid’s activities Tuesday and Thursday 11-11:30am. Our Family Fun First Friday event has a great activity station to explore and learn with.
Come to the library, cool-off and have a great learning experience. As an added bonus, it’s FREE!
4. Police Department
The Emmett Police Department provides a Ride-Along Program for those who are interested in finding out first-hand what it is like to be an Emmett Police Officer. If you’re interested, please pick up a ride waiver at the Emmett Police Department Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
5. Public Works Department
Parks Department is in the process of recovering the park from the recent large events over the last 30 days.
Water department is finishing up its backflow requirements for the state of Idaho
6. Systems Administration (IT)
We are working on a multifactor authentication roll-out plan for several of our software programs used throughout the city.
This will provide a greater level of security for our data and files that employees use on a regular basis. In today’s environment, cybersecurity is Job #1
7. City Clerk
It’s HOT outside and back yard pools are great for cooling off.
Did you know you can fill back yard pools with city water and it won’t increase your bill as much as you think?
Example: a 12’ X 30” round portable pool takes 1718 gallons of water; this converts to approximately 300 cubic feet; the city charges $2.19 per 100 cubic feet of water, which only increases your bill by $6.57.
This will NOT affect your sewer average because we do NOT use the summer months in the annual adjustments. Go ahead. Fill that pool and cool off!