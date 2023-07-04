1. Building/Zoning Department
The City of Emmett allows up to a 200 sq. ft. for a detached accessory structure to be built on a property in the city limits. However, the structure must be placed outside of any easements and cannot be used as living space.
2. Fire Department
Many enjoy our back country, but it is important to stay alert when it comes to fire safety.
• When camping, make sure your camp site allows campfires.
• Make sure there are no burn bans and if windy, wait until it calms.
• Never leave a campfire unattended; an adult should supervise the campfire at all times.
3. Library
Kids getting restless? Come explore your Emmett Public Library! Let our friendly staff introduce your family to great books available all summer.
When you come in, be sure to ask for our “Treasure Map.” It’s a great way to learn about the library. Your family will be thrilled to find their new library cards waiting for them! You’ll also find there are special programs at the library: Tuesdays 11-11:30 a.m. is story-time; also, on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. is our 4-H enrichment summer STEM program; Thursdays from 11-11:30 a.m. is story-play.
First Friday is Free Family Fun Creative Stations from 11a.m.-5 p.m. Come explore. You know you want to…and so do your restless kids!
4. Police Department
REMINDER — The Emmett Police Department provides a Drug Drop Box in the police department lobby. In the drop box, people can dispose of their old prescription drugs and also dispose of their sharps (needles) by carefully handing them to the police clerk. Access to the Emmett Police Department lobby is during normal business hours Monday — Friday excluding Holidays.
5. Public Works Department
• Public Works is spraying weeds throughout the city’s alley- and roadways as the heavy precipitation has created unexpected growth.
• Public Works has started construction of the Splash Pad with a contractor while awaiting parts that need to be in embedded into the concrete. The supply-chain issue is a real thing. This problem has caused long delays on several city projects that otherwise would have been concluded much sooner.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
We are preparing for a major software update to our phone system this week. During the update, we will conduct testing that will ensure that all geolocation data for 911 calls from various city facilities are accurate and functioning for first responder needs.
7. City Clerk
For water/sewer customers having vacation plans, the City of Emmett provides a free service for those intending to be away for an extended period, yet want to ensure that no water issues occur while out of the area.
Upon your request, we will turn off your water at the meter and turn it back on when you return. This is a free service to our customers; however, you are still responsible to pay the base charges during the shut-off period. If you have questions, please call us at 208-365-6050 opt#3.