1. Building/Zoning DepartmentHome and business owners with tree branches overhanging their sidewalk below 7’ in the city, must trim the branches as not to create a walking hazard.
2. Fire DepartmentThe heat of summer is here, so residents need to remember a few things: (1) Drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine drinks and alcohol, if your doctor has you on a low water diet seek the doctor’s advice. (2) Stay cool indoors: utilize air-conditioning or a cool shower. Wear light weight clothing, use a wide brimmed hat, and use sunscreen with at least SPF 15 or more. (3) Schedule outdoor activities carefully; try to avoid the hours of 2pm-5pm. (4) Pace yourself and take frequent breaks. (5) Be a good “battle buddy”. Check on your friends, especially elderly neighbors with health conditions.
3. LibraryHere are some ideas for parents who want to avoid the “Summer slide”. The Emmett Public Library offers a well-established summer reading program that encourages grade schoolers, teens, and adults to read over the summer.
The Recreation District also offers STEM enrichment summer programs, too. Contact your Emmett Public Library to find out more about summer programs, STEM activities, and resources to help students succeed. Also, during the summer we open at 10 a.m., Monday thru Saturday!
4. Police DepartmentThe Emmett Police Department asks Emmett residents to help us keep our city parks clean and safe. If you see anyone littering, vandalizing or involved in suspicious activity while you’re enjoying one of our city parks, please call the Gem County Dispatch at 208-365-3521.
5. Public Works DepartmentPublic works will be pouring collars on all valves and manholes on the new road section of Hawthorne between 6th Street and 7th call Street.
Wastewater department has initiated its annual cleaning of all lift stations in the city.
6. Systems Administration (IT)Safeguard your mobile data with a Virtual Private Network service. VPNs ensure secure internet connections by maintaining the privacy of the user’s data exchanges over Wi-Fi.
VPNs encrypt information at both the sender’s and receiver’s ends, blocking any inadequately encrypted traffic.
Whenever you use a public Wi-Fi access point, remember to connect through a VPN if it’s available.
7. City ClerkPlease make sure you have created your new online account if you have automatic monthly deductions using your credit/debit card.
The city is now using its new payment system. Also, for the first time, the city offers pay by phone as an option, call (208)369-9538 and follow the prompts.
Whether you choose to pay online, by phone, direct pay ACH, mail and of course in-person, you pay the way that works best for you!