1. Building/Zoning DepartmentHome and business owners with tree branches overhanging their sidewalk below 7’ in the city, must trim the branches as not to create a walking hazard.

2. Fire DepartmentThe heat of summer is here, so residents need to remember a few things: (1) Drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine drinks and alcohol, if your doctor has you on a low water diet seek the doctor’s advice. (2) Stay cool indoors: utilize air-conditioning or a cool shower. Wear light weight clothing, use a wide brimmed hat, and use sunscreen with at least SPF 15 or more. (3) Schedule outdoor activities carefully; try to avoid the hours of 2pm-5pm. (4) Pace yourself and take frequent breaks. (5) Be a good “battle buddy”. Check on your friends, especially elderly neighbors with health conditions.

