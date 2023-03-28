1. Building/Zoning Department
As spring approaches and the summer projects are on your to-do list, please plan accordingly for building plan reviews. Depending on complexity, reviews can take up to 30-days to complete.
2. Fire Department
If you live within the city limits and burn leaves or other debris or irrigation ditches that run along your property, remember: the city code requires a burn permit process that residents must complete.
Please allow for 24-hours to respond to the request. The burn permit is free, and can be accessed on the Emmett City web page. After approval, always call Dispatch before burning and after the fire is completely out. This helps mitigate unnecessary fire calls.
Questions? Please call our non-emergency number: 208-398-8042
3. Library
How many of us use eBooks? Did you know your Emmett Public Library Card provides access to thousands of titles through the Libby application? A BIG thank you to our Friends of the Library, who sponsor this service.
Don’t know about Libby? Come in and our friendly staff will help you get started. So many books to read. Thank you, Friends! We couldn’t do nearly what we do without your generous help.
4. Police Department
We encourage all residents to help the Emmett Police Department to keep this community one of the safest in Idaho. If you see something, say something in a timely way. Here are the main ways to report crimes and suspicious behavior:
- For any in progress crime and/or emergency matter dial 911.
- For non-emergency 24-hour dispatch for the Emmett Police, dial 208-365-3521.
5. Public Works Department
Parks department is preparing for systems turn-on by April 1, 2023. This includes all of our irrigation along with restroom facilities in main city park.
Road department is working on alleyways damaged by heavy moisture. If you have an alleyway that is not been addressed, please email Public Works at City of Emmett website. Or call 208-365-9569, ext. #7
6. Systems Administration (IT)
We recently met with the City of Eagle staff to show them how Emmett structured its fee schedule for the various fiber optic system fees. Since we are thankful for the help we received from other cities at the beginning of our fiber optic build-out, we’re more than willing to return the favor to others just starting out.
7. City Clerk
Spring will be…ahem…springing into action soon. Time to check your irrigation systems for any leaks with your professional. If by chance you do discover a leak, give us a call at 208-365-6050 opt#3. We will send a water department employee to turn off your main water source while you fix the issue. This is a FREE service to our city water customers.