1. Building/Zoning DepartmentFall approaches and winter comes fast thereafter. Often, those summer projects haven’t quite been completed.

Remember, most building projects require a building permit. Permits can be applied for at 601 E. 3rd St., or the application can be printed at www.cityofemmett.org.

