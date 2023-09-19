1. Building/Zoning DepartmentFall approaches and winter comes fast thereafter. Often, those summer projects haven’t quite been completed.
Remember, most building projects require a building permit. Permits can be applied for at 601 E. 3rd St., or the application can be printed at www.cityofemmett.org.
2. Fire DepartmentThe Emmett Fire Department has child car seat technicians who can inspect your car seat to ensure they’re safely installed. All child car seats involved in previous motor vehicle collisions should be replaced. If residents have a need for cars seats, the EFD has a supply at the station to install free of charge. Please give us a call 208-398-8042. We will set up an appointment for an inspection and an install. All car seats and technician training are provided to the city, free of charge. No tax dollars are involved. Accordingly, we pass the savings on to residents in need.
3. LibraryAs the seasons begin to change as Fall sets in, we’ve made a small change of our own at the Emmett Library for the month of September.
We have several wonderful local authors in our small town and have a display showing off their books. Stop by, take a look, and check out one or more of these books. You’ll be amazed at the number of talented writers we have in our community!
4. Police DepartmentThe Emmett Police Department received a letter from Governor Brad Little thanking us for participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events earlier this year.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Including the Emmett Police Department, 47 Idaho law enforcement agencies participated, with 52 Take-Back-Day collection site events, which garnered three tons of drugs throughout Idaho.
5. Public Works DepartmentPublic Works has utilized flow monitoring in our sewer system over the last several months to track those areas that have ground water infiltration into our lines. We will be working on a profile with this information to mitigate those areas that undermine our system’s efficiency.
Our Road Department has completed the painting that needs to take place in our roadways for the year. Over the next few weeks, we will work on the alleyways for winter. Please keep your trash cans against your properties to facilitate our ability to accomplish the work that needs to be done.
6. Systems Administration (IT)The department is in the midst of final preparations for the joint utility trench for the Dagger Falls subdivision.
Utilizing the joint trench model allows for easy and cost-efficient access to place fiber optic conduit as we continue to expand the high-speed broadband open-access network.
7. City ClerkOur water meter system upgrade is now complete, including employee training. We can now serve our customers faster and more efficiently in notification of possible water leaks BEFORE the leak becomes a costly repair. That’s why is crucial that we have your currently contact information. If your phone number or e-mail has changed, please call our office at 208-365-6050 opt#2 to make the necessary updates to your account.