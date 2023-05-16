1. Building/Zoning DepartmentWhen landscaping your yard, there are a few rules that may apply. If you live on a corner lot with two intersecting streets, there is a sight triangle at the intersection. This triangle is established by going 40 ft. each direction of the intersecting streets, then a straight line across to create a triangle. In this area, nothing can be planted or placed that is over 3ft. in height. For more information, please contact the City of Emmett Zoning Department.
2. Fire Department
Residents deciding to burn garden debris within the city limits must first obtain a burn permit. Burn permits are available for free on the city web page under the Fire Department.
May is Wildland Awareness month. We have many subdivisions that have fields that abut against them. Often where these fields meet the fence is neglected. Residents should resolve this by getting the grass cut back from the fence a minimum of five feet.
3. LibraryThis week, let us introduce you to Jennifer. Regulars already know Jennifer; she’s been with us for more than 15 years…and one of the favorites with our patrons.
Jennifer is a Circulation Clerk. She does whatever needs to be done, and not just around the check-out desk. She does it all!
Jennifer says, “Because we’re the heart of the community, we’re not here to sell anything. Visiting us is free. If you’ve not visited our library yet, please stop by. We’d love to meet you.
4. Police DepartmentPeople needing law enforcement assistance are often confused about who to call, Emmett Police or Gem County Sheriff’s Office. Because newcomers think they have an Emmett address, they should call the Emmett Police Department. But that applies only if you live in the city LIMITS.
So do this: always call the Gem County Dispatch Center at 208-365-3521. Of course, if you have an emergency dial 911.
5. Public Works DepartmentWe will install a rapid flasher for the pedestrian crossing on Main Street between McKinley and Johns.
Please keep personal belongings out of alleyway so city staff can spray entire easement of alleys as it completes this annual spring project.
6. Systems Administration (IT)At the last meeting, the city council approved a contract for Vickery IT to provide wireless internet services off of the water tower. Over the next week you could see tower workers installing the equipment and taking down old equipment that has been abandoned over the years. We continue to facilitate choice for Emmett citizens when it comes to broadband connectivity.
7. City ClerkDoor-to-door vendors must acquire a city-approved vendor/solicitor license at city hall or on-line.
If residents have a concern about the validity of the “salesman” at the door, ask them for their permit. If they can’t produce one, call dispatch at 208-365-3521 to report it.
But some exceptions exist for schools and churches! For clarification, refer to City Code Title 3, Chapter 3 Section 5, which can be located on our website: www.cityofemmett.org.